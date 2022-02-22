Expert Connections
One injured in Stephens County crash

(Associated Press)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 10:36 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
STEPHENS COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - One person was hurt in a crash in Stephens County Monday night.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the crash happened shortly after 9 p.m. on OK-29 just east of N. 3000 Road, when a 2005 Chevy 2500 heading east went off the road and rolled several times before it landed rightside up.

The driver was taken to Duncan Regional Hospital in fair condition.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

