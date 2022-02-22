One injured in Stephens County crash

STEPHENS COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - One person was hurt in a crash in Stephens County Monday night.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the crash happened shortly after 9 p.m. on OK-29 just east of N. 3000 Road, when a 2005 Chevy 2500 heading east went off the road and rolled several times before it landed rightside up.

The driver was taken to Duncan Regional Hospital in fair condition.

