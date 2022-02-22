Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Teen without legs wins state wrestling championship

Adonis was born without his right leg, most of his left leg and just one finger on his right hand. (Source: WTKR, JERROLD LATTIMORE, CNN)
By Marc Davis
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 7:58 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORFOLK, Va. (WTKR) – Adonis Lattimore capped off his high school wrestling career on a high note this past weekend – winning a state championship.

It was part of a quest his father describes as “a story of a lifetime.”

Adonis was born without his right leg, most of his left leg and just one finger on his right hand.

Despite the challenges, Adonis has been proving any doubters wrong since he found wrestling when he was 7 years old.

His father, Jerrold Lattimore, and his high school wrestling coach, James Sanderlin, are quick to point out how supportive the wrestling community has been throughout his whole journey.

Now, national outlets are paying attention.

It’s been a long road full of ups and downs, but Adonis’ high school career ended in triumph – and a lesson to those who may be doubting themselves that there isn’t anything they can’t do.

Copyright 2022 WTKR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

26-year-old Jonathan Robinson, of Boise City, forced his way into a residence, where he shot...
OSBI investigating weekend murder of Texas man
A 17-year-old has been arrested after a shooting in Graham.
Teen arrested for Graham apartment shooting
A fire off of I-44 near Fletcher Monday morning caused crews to shut down a ramp due to...
Fire off I-44 near Fletcher shuts down ramp
Shizoku Burgess, owner and chef at Burgess Grill, is celebrating 60 years in business and her...
Owner of Burgess Grill celebrates 95th birthday, 60 years in business
Saturday night and Sunday afternoon, firefighters worked to extinguish a large fire south of...
Fires rage across southwest Oklahoma over the weekend

Latest News

The San Joaquin County’s Sheriff’s Office released a video of Zoey being returned to her owner...
Dog reunited with owner after going missing 12 years ago
The three men convicted in Arbery's murder are accused of targeting him because he was Black...
Verdict reached in hate crimes trial over Ahmaud Arbery killing
Visitors walk outside the Supreme Court building on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, Feb....
Supreme Court will take case on refusal to serve gay couples
The new Russia bills came a day after President Vladimir Putin recognized the independence of...
White House calls Russian moves on Ukraine an invasion
A look at what’s making headlines in Texoma on Tuesday, February 22nd
Texoma Sunrise Headlines: February 22nd