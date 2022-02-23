1,010 new Coronavirus cases reported in Oklahoma

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 1,010 new Coronavirus cases on Wednesday.

The seven-day average of new cases now stands at 913.

Meanwhile, the number of active cases dropped from 9,112 on Tuesday to 7,674 on Wednesday.

The CDC reported an additional 63 new deaths from the Coronavirus on Wednesday.

So far, 14,488 deaths in Oklahoma have been attributed to the Coronavirus since the pandemic began.

