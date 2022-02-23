Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

1,010 new Coronavirus cases reported in Oklahoma

(Associated Press)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 11:27 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 1,010 new Coronavirus cases on Wednesday.

The seven-day average of new cases now stands at 913.

Meanwhile, the number of active cases dropped from 9,112 on Tuesday to 7,674 on Wednesday.

The CDC reported an additional 63 new deaths from the Coronavirus on Wednesday.

So far, 14,488 deaths in Oklahoma have been attributed to the Coronavirus since the pandemic began.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This marijuana farm in Wilson was one of several targeted in an investigation by the Oklahoma...
Five arrested, including one in Stephens County, in large scale drug operation
Lawton Police responded to a crash that resulted in a rollover Tuesday afternoon.
Lawton Police respond to two-car crash, rollover
Comanche County Hospital Authority, doctors to pay $550K over prescription claims
One injured in Stephens County crash
Strong north winds, all types of winter precipitation and dangerously cold wind chill values
First Alert Weather Days for Wednesday and Thursday | 2/22AM

Latest News

At Comanche County Memorial Hospital’s Center for Wound Care and Hyperbarics, they do things...
Medwatch: Wound Care Center helping heal more than just wounds
At Comanche County Memorial Hospital’s Center for Wound Care and Hyperbarics, they do things...
Medwatch: Wound Care Center helping heal more than just wounds
A look at what’s making headlines in Texoma on Wednesday, February 23rd
Texoma Sunrise Headlines: February 23rd
A look at what’s making headlines in Texoma on Wednesday, February 23rd
Texoma Sunrise Headlines: February 23rd