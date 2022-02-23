Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

7News First Alert Weather: Accumulating ice/sleet will create hazardous travel conditions

Dangerously low wind chills Wednesday morning
First Alert Weather 6pm
By Noel Rehm
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 6:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, increasing clouds with a disturbance out ahead of the upper trough that will kick off a wintry mix and freezing rain for parts of Texoma sometime overnight. Overnight lows will fall into the low teens with dangerously low wind chills ranging anywhere from ( 9° to -7°) by the morning commute. The coldest wind chills will be across Southwest Oklahoma.

On Wednesday, a mixture of sleet, freezing rain and light snow will accumulate on surfaces allowing for black ice to develop on roadways. Sleet and freezing rain will accumulate up to 0.75′' with the higher accumulations southeast of a Chickasha-Lawton-Crowell line. Snow amounts are expected to stay less than 0.75′' areawide. Travel will become very difficult Wednesday afternoon and last throughout Friday morning. High temperatures will top out in the low-to-mid 20s. Maximum wind chills on Wednesday will be in the single digits and low teens.

The second wave of winter weather will start up late Wednesday night and last throughout Thursday morning. Gradual clearing will take place during Thursday afternoon and high temperatures will top out in the low 30s. Maximum wind chills will be in the mid 20s. Sporadic and possibly scattered power outages will occur as ice develops on powerlines and tree limbs.

The cold spell will last through the first half of the weekend with highs rebounding back into the mid 50s by Sunday.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This marijuana farm in Wilson was one of several targeted in an investigation by the Oklahoma...
Five arrested, including one in Stephens County, in large scale drug operation
26-year-old Jonathan Robinson, of Boise City, forced his way into a residence, where he shot...
OSBI investigating weekend murder of Texas man
Lawton Police responded to a crash that resulted in a rollover Tuesday afternoon.
Lawton Police respond to two-car crash, rollover
A 17-year-old has been arrested after a shooting in Graham.
Teen arrested for Graham apartment shooting
Comanche County Hospital Authority, doctors to pay $550K over prescription claims

Latest News

Marie Detty will host a human trafficking awareness event in Duncan.
Marie Detty Youth and Family Services raises human trafficking awareness
Schools in southwest Oklahoma prepare for upcoming winter storm
Schools in southwest Oklahoma prepare for upcoming winter storm
John O'Connor
Oklahoma AG pushes for removal of Homeland Security Secretary
A fire was reported after 3:30 p.m. Tuesday near South Highway 65 and Baseline Road.
House, grass fire extinguished in Comanche County