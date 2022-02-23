7News First Alert Weather: Accumulating ice/sleet will create hazardous travel conditions

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, increasing clouds with a disturbance out ahead of the upper trough that will kick off a wintry mix and freezing rain for parts of Texoma sometime overnight. Overnight lows will fall into the low teens with dangerously low wind chills ranging anywhere from ( 9° to -7°) by the morning commute. The coldest wind chills will be across Southwest Oklahoma.

On Wednesday, a mixture of sleet, freezing rain and light snow will accumulate on surfaces allowing for black ice to develop on roadways. Sleet and freezing rain will accumulate up to 0.75′' with the higher accumulations southeast of a Chickasha-Lawton-Crowell line. Snow amounts are expected to stay less than 0.75′' areawide. Travel will become very difficult Wednesday afternoon and last throughout Friday morning. High temperatures will top out in the low-to-mid 20s. Maximum wind chills on Wednesday will be in the single digits and low teens.

The second wave of winter weather will start up late Wednesday night and last throughout Thursday morning. Gradual clearing will take place during Thursday afternoon and high temperatures will top out in the low 30s. Maximum wind chills will be in the mid 20s. Sporadic and possibly scattered power outages will occur as ice develops on powerlines and tree limbs.

The cold spell will last through the first half of the weekend with highs rebounding back into the mid 50s by Sunday.

