First Alert Weather Day: Today and Thursday | 2/23AM

today and tomorrow are first alert weather days
By Lexie Walker
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 6:52 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Accumulations of sleet and ice are expected through tomorrow afternoon. Up to one inch of sleet/snow plus ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch. Accumulations will lead to slippery road conditions. Slow down and use caution while traveling.

Winter Storm Warning extends to include Jackson, Hardeman, Wilbarger, Comanche, Tillman, Cotton, Wichita, Clay and many other counties. Winter Weather Advisory for all other locations. The advisory and warning go until 6PM Thursday night.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

