LATS to delay services due to inclement weather

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Area Transit System (LATS) is cancelling all services for today due to the winter weather, and passengers can expect changes to the schedule Thursday, Feb. 24, as well.

LATS officials said Thursday’s services will be delayed until 12 p.m., depending on the weather.

More information can be found on LATS’ website.

