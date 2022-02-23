Lawton Legends: Leila Barfield

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - In honor of Black History Month, Leila Barfield is featured as a Lawton Legend.

She is from Atlanta and worked on voter registration drives with Martin Luther King and came to Lawton in 1970

She was the first black woman to serve on City Council and was elected in 1976 and served over 12 years.

Barfield was also president of the American Association of University women and was an educator and reading specialist.

She was born in 1923 and died in 2019.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.