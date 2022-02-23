Lawton teacher co-authors national book

LAWTON, Okla. - The Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce held a book lecture in recognition of Black History Month.

MacArthur High School teacher Kimberly Jones co-authored a book with Jonathan Burgess, which highlights the overlooked history of African Americans’ role in the California Gold Rush.

It delves into his family’s history during that era and how they were able to purchase freedom and land with mined gold.

“As we begin to research and learn more and more information about the contributions of African Americans it only expands our knowledge and expands our research into know how much contributions that African Americans have made to America not only here in Midwest and you know Oklahoma but on the East Coast as well as the West Coast,” Jones said.

She called on people to research their own family lineages and preserve those stories for future generations.

The book is to be taught in Californian schools.

