Marie Detty Youth and Family Services raises human trafficking awareness

By Natascha Mercadante
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 7:54 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Marie Detty Youth and Family Services Center in Duncan is hosting a Human Trafficking Training event this week.

Executive Director Kerrie Mathews said there will be guest speakers covering the signs of human trafficking.

The event will be from 8:30 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 24 at Connection Church Duncan.

