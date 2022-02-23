Marie Detty Youth and Family Services raises human trafficking awareness

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Marie Detty Youth and Family Services Center in Duncan is hosting a Human Trafficking Training event this week.

Executive Director Kerrie Mathews said there will be guest speakers covering the signs of human trafficking.

The event will be from 8:30 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 24 at Connection Church Duncan.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.