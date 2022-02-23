Expert Connections
OHP talks about road conditions in southwest Oklahoma

By Cheyenne Cole
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 5:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is continuing to monitor road conditions across the state.

Officials say some of the most affected areas are right here in southwest Oklahoma.

According to Trooper Eric Foster, they’re emphasizing three things to drivers: slow down, buckle up and stay off your phone.

He said in the crashes troopers are responding to, people aren’t dressed appropriately for the cold weather.

“You might be thinking, ‘Well, nothing bad’s is going to happen.’ That’s true until it does and then if your vehicle is not able to run, to keep you warm , whatever the case may be now you’re in a very critical situation and you didn’t have to be, so prepare for the weather,” Foster said.

Foster said people should stay off the roads if possible, but if you can’t, he warns not to be overconfident and stay cautious.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

