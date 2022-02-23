Expert Connections
PSO prepared for winter storm power outages

(KSWO)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 12:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - As Oklahomans are dealing with their second winter storm of the month, Public Service Company of Oklahoma is prepared to handle any power outages that may pop up.

PSO officials on Wednesday said they are prepared for any weather-related outages that may happen across their service area.

The company has activated their storm management process and said those will remain in place until after the winter storm has passed. That includes nearly 1,000 lineworkers, tree crews and support staff ready to respond at a moment’s notice. That number includes 170 lineworkers from Tennessee, Alabama, Missouri, Kentucky and Georgia.

PSO has been coordinating with local emergency management authorities throughout their response.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

