Schools in southwest Oklahoma prepare for upcoming winter storm

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - I’ve talked to superintendents in the area, and when it comes to schools closing for a winter storm, they have both said they put the safety of students, staff and parents first.

Duncan Public Schools Superintendent Tom Deighan said he and the administration met this morning to discuss going remote for the next few days.

While there is no official formula, he says there are several guiding factors, like transportation hazards, commuting on campus and how this will affect all of Stephens County.

”Stephens county superintendents are really good about coordinating,” Deighan said. “If Duncan closes, it effects another school district because we share a lot of workers, staff and students.”

Because of the battle with COVID-19, schools have gotten used to distance learning, but there is a difference between remote and virtual days.

On virtual days, students learn from home while teachers work in the classroom.

With remote learning, students and staff work from the comfort of their homes.

That’s what they’re doing tomorrow.

”In the elementary schools, they have go bags with their curriculum so it makes it very easy whether they have internet access or not,” Deighan said. “At the secondary, they have chrome books.”

At Lawton public schools, Superintendent Kevin Hime said they will also be learning remotely with media devices, so they can work at their own pace while being able to communicate with their teachers.

He said the decision to go remote was easy.

”Students can’t walk to school students can’t stand at a bus stop,” Hime said. “Those things factor in, but when you got both the predictions of ice, sleet and hazardous roads and sub zero wind chill factors, it’s a little easy to make the decision.”

He said they have a great staff that is dedicated to making sure the children are taken care of while they’re away.

”Our cafeteria staff, they do a really good job,” Hime said. “I mean right now they’re going to be working hard until the end of the day to get some food available for our students to take home. They will have a little food for tomorrow, and the next day.”

Deighan and Hime said they will continue to work closely with their city officials, meteorologists, and administrative teams for the rest of the week.

”There’s people predicting -15 weather, so it got pretty simple,” Hime said. “Having kids out and about from cars, it’s not the right way.”>

”It’s very difficult to send students home after they are already here. It’s tough decision,” Deighan said. “In my experience, the more warning we can give parents, teachers and students, the better transition it is.”

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.