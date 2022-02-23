Sunset Fire Department truck hit by semi

SUNSET, Texas (KAUZ) - A fire department in Montague County was involved in a crash on Wednesday after a winter storm hit north Texas.

According to the Sunset, Texas Fire Department, crews were working the scene of a rollover accident and their engine was blocking the road when a passing 18-wheeler hit the vehicle.

The engine was sent about 60 feet before it came to a stop.

No one was injured, though the department said on Facebook that losing the engine was a “devastating blow to our small Volunteer Department.”

They used the situation to remind people to slow down while on the roads.

