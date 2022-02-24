1,383 new Coronavirus cases reported in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 1,383 new Coronavirus cases across the state Thursday.

The seven-day average of new cases, meanwhile, continues to go down. The average was 913 on Wednesday and as of Thursday is at 880.

There are currently 7,083 active cases of the virus statewide according to OSDH.

The Centers for Disease Control, meanwhile, reported 49 new deaths from the virus Thursday.

So far, 14,537 deaths in Oklahoma have been attributed to the Coronavirus.

