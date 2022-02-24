Expert Connections
7News First Alert Weather: Second wave arrives late tonight with gradual clearing tomorrow

Roadways remain slick and hazardous through Friday morning
First Alert Weather 6pm
By Noel Rehm
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 6:39 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, our second wave of winter weather including freezing rain, sleet and some snow starts around 9:00 pm and will spread across much of Texoma into the early overnight hours. An additional 0.3′' of freezing rain and sleet along with some snow is possible throughout Thursday morning. Overnight lows will fall into the low teens with wind chills starting out near zero.

On Thursday, there will be patchy freezing fog, leftover freezing drizzle and flurries before clearing takes place closer to lunchtime. Highs will top out in the low 30s with one or two locations breaking the freezing mark. Winds will be out of the north at 5-15 mph. Road conditions aren’t expected to improve tomorrow and any slush that develops will refreeze after sunset creating new layers of ice.

Expect more sunshine and slightly warmer temperatures on Friday with temperatures topping out in the upper 30s. A nearby disturbance could bring isolated-to-scattered showers/wintry mix/light snow to portions of Texoma on Saturday. A developing ridge of high pressure expands in from the Desert Southwest allowing for highs to rebound into the upper 50s on Sunday. The warming trend will continue with temperatures back into the 70s by the middle of next week.

