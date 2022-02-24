City of Lawton works to clear streets

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - City of Lawton street crews have been working to make sure roads are drivable.

Crews started distributing a salt and sand mixture on roads Wednesday morning and said they’ll keep at it all night.

Street officials said the salt is meant to melt the ice as temperatures begin to rise, and the sand is mixed in to help vehicle traction.

They said unless more ice accumulates, there isn’t much more they can do.

“Really the salt is all that we can do,” City of Lawton Superintendent of Streets and Traffic Cliff Haggenmiller said. “If accumulations reach above three inches, then we’ll start bringing out our plowing equipment. But the equipment isn’t meant to have contact, or constant contact with the roadway. So that’s why we need that extra 3 inches in there, to be effective with the plowing.”

He said drivers need to be going slow and avoid any sudden braking or turning, and to make sure to stay at least 200 feet behind working equipment.

