Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Duncan man harvests piebald buck

Bryan Hedrick of Duncan harvests a piebald buck.
Bryan Hedrick of Duncan harvests a piebald buck.(KSWO)
By Makenzie Burk
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 10:41 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Bryan Hedrick from Duncan, Okla. shot this once in a lifetime buck this past muzzleloader season in Stephens County. This piebald buck started showing up on Hedrick’s trail cameras back in April of 2021.

”He had not started growing his antlers at that time,” said Hedrick. “I didn’t have a real clear picture to tell if it was a buck or doe. All I could tell is that it was almost solid white and it was different, and the other deer treated it as an outcast from what I could tell by pictures. I only had him show up on camera for about a week. Then it was gone.”

He assumed he would never see the deer again, and was shocked in September when he showed up again. And this time, with a nice 9 point rack.

”I told my wife that was the only deer I was going to go after knowing the odds of ever getting a chance to take or even see a piebald again,” he said.

After that, the buck showed up regularly on his camera traveling with a smaller buck. Hedrick knew if the rut started, the buck could be in the next county overnight.

So on the morning of muzzleloader season, he sat in his stand until 11 a.m., but saw nothing.

He went back out that evening, but got to the stand a little late around 4 p.m.

About 20 minutes into the hunt, the action started.

Two deer started walking through the woods about 200 yards away.

They walked straight towards him, and at about 85 yards he could see the white cape. He knew it was the piebald buck.

”I got my gun ready and waited for a shot and luckily, he stepped out in an opening about 60 yards away and turned broadside,” Hedrick said. “I took the shot before anything could go wrong. He dropped dead in his tracks.”

Hedrick said his plans are to take him to a taxidermist this year and have him full body mounted. He said he would love to see the full mount displayed somewhere.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This marijuana farm in Wilson was one of several targeted in an investigation by the Oklahoma...
Five arrested, including one in Stephens County, in large scale drug operation
Lawton Police responded to a crash that resulted in a rollover Tuesday afternoon.
Lawton Police respond to two-car crash, rollover
Comanche County Hospital Authority, doctors to pay $550K over prescription claims
One injured in Stephens County crash
Strong north winds, all types of winter precipitation and dangerously cold wind chill values
First Alert Weather Days for Wednesday and Thursday | 2/22AM

Latest News

City of Lawton works to keep roadways clear in winter storm.
City of Lawton works to clear streets
First Alert Weather 6pm
7News First Alert Weather: Second wave arrives late tonight with gradual clearing tomorrow
Kaley Patterson with City of Lawton gives updates on road conditions.
City of Lawton gives update to winter weather conditions
At Tuesday’s Lawton City Council meeting, a discussion about the duties of the Traffic...
Lawton City Council members advocate for more speed tables in neighborhoods