Duncan man harvests piebald buck

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Bryan Hedrick from Duncan, Okla. shot this once in a lifetime buck this past muzzleloader season in Stephens County. This piebald buck started showing up on Hedrick’s trail cameras back in April of 2021.

”He had not started growing his antlers at that time,” said Hedrick. “I didn’t have a real clear picture to tell if it was a buck or doe. All I could tell is that it was almost solid white and it was different, and the other deer treated it as an outcast from what I could tell by pictures. I only had him show up on camera for about a week. Then it was gone.”

He assumed he would never see the deer again, and was shocked in September when he showed up again. And this time, with a nice 9 point rack.

”I told my wife that was the only deer I was going to go after knowing the odds of ever getting a chance to take or even see a piebald again,” he said.

After that, the buck showed up regularly on his camera traveling with a smaller buck. Hedrick knew if the rut started, the buck could be in the next county overnight.

So on the morning of muzzleloader season, he sat in his stand until 11 a.m., but saw nothing.

He went back out that evening, but got to the stand a little late around 4 p.m.

About 20 minutes into the hunt, the action started.

Two deer started walking through the woods about 200 yards away.

They walked straight towards him, and at about 85 yards he could see the white cape. He knew it was the piebald buck.

”I got my gun ready and waited for a shot and luckily, he stepped out in an opening about 60 yards away and turned broadside,” Hedrick said. “I took the shot before anything could go wrong. He dropped dead in his tracks.”

Hedrick said his plans are to take him to a taxidermist this year and have him full body mounted. He said he would love to see the full mount displayed somewhere.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.