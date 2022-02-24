Lawmakers from Oklahoma address Russian invasion of Ukraine

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Congressmen from Oklahoma are speaking out against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“The Russian invasion of Ukraine is an unprovoked naked act of aggression that is eerily reminiscent of what the world witnessed almost a century ago in the 1930s. The world was slow to unite to confront aggression in that era. It must not make the same mistake today,” said Congressman Tom Cole. “Vladimir Putin has chosen to launch the largest military operation in Europe since World War II. He has done so against a country that has neither attacked nor threatened him or the Russian state. Putin has chosen to violate a peace in Europe that has lasted more than 75 years. If he succeeds in dismantling Ukraine, he and others of his ilk all over the world will be tempted and emboldened to repeat his aggression against their innocent and weaker neighbors.”

Congressman Cole continued, adding that America has not been asked to send troops to defend Ukraine and has no obligation to do so, but said the country needs to do everything it can to punish Vladimir Putin.

U.S. Senator Jim Inhofe echoed that statement.

“While I am continuing to monitor the situation as events unfold, I believe it is in our country’s best interest to respond strongly - by providing additional defensive aid to continue to help our Ukrainian friends defend themselves and by sending additional resources to our troops in Eastern Europe who are working alongside our NATO allies to deter this aggression from spreading further; and by imposing the most severe economic costs on Putin and his inner circle for this grave misstep. To be clear: Putin’s ambitions won’t stop with Ukraine - unless America and our allies stop Putin,” Senator Inhofe said.

U.S. Senator James Lankford proposed additional steps the U.S. and allies can take.

“Europe is dependent on Russian oil and natural gas. Sanctions on Russian energy are meaningless unless the world responds by producing more energy to replace Russian oil and gas,” Sen. Lankford said. “During this moment of crisis, the United States should work to dramatically ramp up energy production to strengthen our allies and to cut off the flow of money into Putin’s war machine. Every dollar paid for Russian energy is a dollar they will use to murder their Ukrainian neighbors. America must lead the world by increasing our production of energy to decrease reliance on Russian exports. Russia’s economy is heavily dependent on energy sales, we should make sure that immediately dries up.”

President Biden announced new sanctions against Russia on Thursday, soon after it was reported that Russia had taken over the Chernobyl site.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.