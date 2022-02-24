Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Lawton City Council members advocate for more speed tables in neighborhoods

By Cheyenne Cole
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 6:28 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton City Council is hoping to put the brakes on drivers speeding through neighborhoods.

At Tuesday’s Lawton City Council meeting, a discussion about the duties of the Traffic Committee led to a bigger conversation about drivers using residential streets to “cut through” or avoid traffic on main roads.

Many city council members, including Mary Ann Hankins, said it’s a call they receive often from voters.

She said Homestead Drive is one of those streets that people tend to speed through.

“I get concerned about speeding in general. I seem to be noticing more of that,” Hankins said. “It’s just not worth hurting someone to get to somewhere, to a meeting on time or whatever. We need to slow down and think about how our actions affect other people.”

According to Public Works Director Larry Wolcott, there are some differences between a speed bump and a speed table.

Lawton already has some you may have noticed on NW 75th and NW Atlanta.

“A speed table is a longer surface and it’s designed to allow a vehicle to go 25 miles per hour, which speed bumps you’re limited to going maybe five miles per hour,” Wolcott said.

According to Wolcott, there are rules about where speed tables can be installed.

For example, staff can’t put one a major road because it would hinder emergency vehicles.

“Maybe you have a long street, residential street that tends to get people to speed in that area, so looking at the traffic volume and traffic speed and trying to use those criteria is important so we can limit it and install them when we really need them,” Wolcott said.

Council members ultimately instructed the city manager to budget for two speed tables in each ward every year.

Hankins said it’ll be great for her own ward and the others.

“Safety of our citizens, I think, is of the utmost importance, especially our vulnerable people, like children, that might be playing in the road, which I don’t think we expect that to happen, but crossing or whatever. It’s our responsibility to protect others,” Hankins said.

She encourages Ward One constituents to contact her about where speed tables need to be placed in the ward and any other issues.

The finalization of the new Parks and Recreation Master Plan was postponed until the next meeting because officials didn’t receive the final draft in time.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This marijuana farm in Wilson was one of several targeted in an investigation by the Oklahoma...
Five arrested, including one in Stephens County, in large scale drug operation
Lawton Police responded to a crash that resulted in a rollover Tuesday afternoon.
Lawton Police respond to two-car crash, rollover
Comanche County Hospital Authority, doctors to pay $550K over prescription claims
One injured in Stephens County crash
Strong north winds, all types of winter precipitation and dangerously cold wind chill values
First Alert Weather Days for Wednesday and Thursday | 2/22AM

Latest News

First Alert Weather 6pm
7News First Alert Weather: Second wave arrives late tonight with gradual clearing tomorrow
Kaley Patterson with City of Lawton gives updates on road conditions.
City of Lawton gives update to winter weather conditions
Kevin Edwards from What's Poppin' Gourmet Popcorn joins 7News for a Black History Month...
Black History Month Business Spotlight: What’s Poppin’ Gourmet Popcorn
OHP Trooper Eric Foster said people should stay off the roads if possible, but if you can’t, he...
OHP talks about road conditions in southwest Oklahoma