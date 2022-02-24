Lawton City Council members advocate for more speed tables in neighborhoods

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton City Council is hoping to put the brakes on drivers speeding through neighborhoods.

At Tuesday’s Lawton City Council meeting, a discussion about the duties of the Traffic Committee led to a bigger conversation about drivers using residential streets to “cut through” or avoid traffic on main roads.

Many city council members, including Mary Ann Hankins, said it’s a call they receive often from voters.

She said Homestead Drive is one of those streets that people tend to speed through.

“I get concerned about speeding in general. I seem to be noticing more of that,” Hankins said. “It’s just not worth hurting someone to get to somewhere, to a meeting on time or whatever. We need to slow down and think about how our actions affect other people.”

According to Public Works Director Larry Wolcott, there are some differences between a speed bump and a speed table.

Lawton already has some you may have noticed on NW 75th and NW Atlanta.

“A speed table is a longer surface and it’s designed to allow a vehicle to go 25 miles per hour, which speed bumps you’re limited to going maybe five miles per hour,” Wolcott said.

According to Wolcott, there are rules about where speed tables can be installed.

For example, staff can’t put one a major road because it would hinder emergency vehicles.

“Maybe you have a long street, residential street that tends to get people to speed in that area, so looking at the traffic volume and traffic speed and trying to use those criteria is important so we can limit it and install them when we really need them,” Wolcott said.

Council members ultimately instructed the city manager to budget for two speed tables in each ward every year.

Hankins said it’ll be great for her own ward and the others.

“Safety of our citizens, I think, is of the utmost importance, especially our vulnerable people, like children, that might be playing in the road, which I don’t think we expect that to happen, but crossing or whatever. It’s our responsibility to protect others,” Hankins said.

She encourages Ward One constituents to contact her about where speed tables need to be placed in the ward and any other issues.

The finalization of the new Parks and Recreation Master Plan was postponed until the next meeting because officials didn’t receive the final draft in time.

