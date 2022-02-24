Expert Connections
Unemployment ticks slightly upward in Oklahoma

(Associated Press (custom credit) | AP)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 10:26 AM CST
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Unemployment numbers have gone up, but only slightly in Oklahoma.

According to the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission, initial and continued unemployment claims both increased for the week ending Feb. 12.

For that week, initial claims went up to 1,740, from 1,719 the week before.

Continued claims also had a slight increase for the same week. They went up from 12,689 the week before to 12,720.

The national advanced figure for initial claims for the week of Feb. 19 shows a decrease in claims, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.

The final numbers for that week in Oklahoma will be released next Thursday.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

