Winter precip expected to end by lunchtime | 2/24AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Steady, light freezing drizzle with some light snow mixed in will continue through most of the morning, especially through sunrise. Overall amounts are expected to main on the low side as the main threat this morning will be poor road conditions. Many are still covered in sleet/ice which is resulting in slick/ slippery driving conditions. You’ll need to factor in extra time heading out the door to completely defrost your windshield given the ice that’s developed overnight. Also give yourself plenty of time to get to your destination and plan for your trip to take a little longer than it typically does!! With the wintry mix that’s expected through lunchtime, a winter weather advisory is in place for much of the area until 6PM tonight. High temperatures will only warm into the upper 20s to low 30s area wide with light north winds.

With skies clearing, tomorrow morning will be very cold. Expect single digits to low teens. The ice, sleet/ snow accumulations will still be very present on roadways and other surfaces. Look for a mix of sun and clouds tomorrow with high temperatures warming into the upper 30s and low 40s. Northeast winds at 5 to 15mph.

Expect a gradual warming trend through the weekend and much of next week. There is a small chance for precipitation Saturday as a system passes to our south. There are model inconsistencies whether or not we’ll see any precipitation for Saturday but if any does occur, precip would start as a freezing rain/snow mix before changing over to a cold rain late morning as temperatures warm above freezing. For the rest of Saturday, expect highs in the low 40s with north to northeast winds at 5 to 15mph.

Sunday will be our next near-average days with highs warming into the upper 50s to low 60s. Northwest winds at 5 to 15mph with mostly sunny skies.

Warmer weather Monday with a return of southwest winds. Highs in the mid 60s with partly cloudy skies. Tuesday and Wednesday will see upper 60s to low 70s with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies, respectively.

A ridge of high pressure will build across the western half of the country into the middle of next week, keepings things dry and warm!

Have a good day! -LW

