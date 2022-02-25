Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Black History Month Business Spotlight: Enchanted Mirror Events and Mahali Events

By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 5:31 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - 7News continues its celebration of Black History Month by highlighting Erin Cox’s businesses: Enchanted Mirror Events and Mahali Events.

There’s an upcoming Black Heritage Royal Tea Party which will be from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. this Sunday, Feb. 27 at the Mahali Event Hall.

Tickets are $20 dollars and attendees are asked to wear their Sunday best.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The victim in a shooting in Lawton has since passed away.
Victim in Lawton drive-by shooting dies from injuries
Murder suspect killed in I-44 crash minutes after victim found in OKC
Lyndsay Brock was last seen at the Lawton Salvation Army.
Lawton Police looking for missing woman
Lopaka Richardson
Man wanted for chase in Duncan
Duncan resident warns Kansas couple of a scam.
Duncan woman warns people about lottery scam

Latest News

7News First Alert Weather: Weekend Makes Way for Spring-like Temperatures
7News First Alert Weather: Weekend Makes Way for Spring-like Temperatures
Jesse Davenport is featured as a Lawton Legend.
Lawton Legends: Jesse Davenport
First Alert Weather 6pm
7News First Alert Weather: The great thaw is on the way
Sgt. Daniel Breaden retires from Lawton Police Department.
Senior-most officer at Lawton Police Department retires
Lawton Police Department delays tryouts due to weather and releases details about how to tryout.
Lawton Police Department delays tryouts due to weather