Black History Month Business Spotlight: Enchanted Mirror Events and Mahali Events
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 5:31 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - 7News continues its celebration of Black History Month by highlighting Erin Cox’s businesses: Enchanted Mirror Events and Mahali Events.
There’s an upcoming Black Heritage Royal Tea Party which will be from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. this Sunday, Feb. 27 at the Mahali Event Hall.
Tickets are $20 dollars and attendees are asked to wear their Sunday best.
