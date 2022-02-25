Comanche County Livestock Show takes place at the Coliseum

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Saddle and Sirloin Club’s Livestock Premium Sale kicks off Friday evening.

The Comanche County Livestock Show begins at 5 p.m. at the Comanche County Fairgrounds.

The sale is an opportunity to recognize, celebrate and support the work of local kids involved in showing livestock.

Proceeds from the sale will go directly to livestock exhibitors to help them continue their projects.

More information, including a list of the final sale order or to make a donation, can be found here.

