Lawton Police looking for missing woman

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Police are asking for the public’s help to find a woman who went missing this week.

21-year-old Lyndsay Brock was last seen leaving the Salvation Army to go for a walk.

She is 5′9″ with brown hair and blue eyes, and was seen wearing a long-sleeve shirt, pajama pants and orange shoes.

Lindsay has a tattoo on her left calf that says “Lil-Bit.”

Police said she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and has no family or friends in the Lawton area.

If you see her, you’re asked to call dispatch at 580-581-3272.

