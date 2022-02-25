Expert Connections
Lawton Police looking for missing woman

Lyndsay Brock was last seen at the Lawton Salvation Army.
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 5:39 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Police are asking for the public’s help to find a woman who went missing this week.

21-year-old Lyndsay Brock was last seen leaving the Salvation Army to go for a walk.

She is 5′9″ with brown hair and blue eyes, and was seen wearing a long-sleeve shirt, pajama pants and orange shoes.

Lindsay has a tattoo on her left calf that says “Lil-Bit.”

Police said she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and has no family or friends in the Lawton area.

If you see her, you’re asked to call dispatch at 580-581-3272.

