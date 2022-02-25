OBI experiencing blood crisis, needs donors

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma Blood Institute is asking eligible donors to step up and help with a blood shortage.

Officials say the recent winter storm led to two days with no donations because of road conditions.

Blood drives at schools and other organizations were canceled.

According to Recruitment Manager Jennifer Risinger, you may not realize how often blood is needed.

She said one day it could be you or a family member who needs it.

“Things like elective surgeries, like knee replacements, things like that often require blood transfusions, so a lot of people don’t realize how many patients need a blood transfusion throughout their lifetime,” Risinger said.

She said even if you can’t donate, you can help by encouraging a friend to do so.

Donors must be 16 or older.

You can go to the office on A Ave. or visit obi.org to find out where a blood drive will be near you soon.

