Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

7News First Alert Weather: The great thaw is on the way

Slight chance for wintry mix Saturday
First Alert Weather 6pm
By Noel Rehm
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 6:34 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, mostly cloudy and becoming frigid with overnight lows falling into the teens. Winds will be out of the northeast at 5-10 mph. There will a slight chance for freezing drizzle for southern counties of Northwest Texas. Any slush or melting that occurred today will once again refreeze as black ice creating hazardous travel conditions through early tomorrow morning.

Weekend Forecast

On Saturday, a nearby upper-level trough will meet up with an increase in moisture from the south bringing a slight chance for a wintry mix, sleet and light rain to portions of Texoma. Little-to-no accumulation is expected. Skies will be mostly cloudy and highs will top out in the upper 30s. Winds will be out of the northeast at 5-10 mph.

On Sunday, dry air returns allowing for lots of sunshine. An expanding ridge of high pressure from the west starts a warming trend with highs topping out in the upper 50s. Winds will be out of the northwest at 5-10 mph.

Looking Ahead

The ridge of high pressure will strengthen across the Southern Plains and temperatures will eventually rebound back into the 70s by Tuesday and continue through the rest of the upcoming workweek.

An active weather pattern with a few shots of rain will be possible late next week.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The victim in a shooting in Lawton has since passed away.
Victim in Lawton drive-by shooting dies from injuries
Murder suspect killed in I-44 crash minutes after victim found in OKC
Lyndsay Brock was last seen at the Lawton Salvation Army.
Lawton Police looking for missing woman
Lopaka Richardson
Man wanted for chase in Duncan
Duncan resident warns Kansas couple of a scam.
Duncan woman warns people about lottery scam

Latest News

7News First Alert Weather: Weekend Makes Way for Spring-like Temperatures
7News First Alert Weather: Weekend Makes Way for Spring-like Temperatures
Jesse Davenport is featured as a Lawton Legend.
Lawton Legends: Jesse Davenport
Sgt. Daniel Breaden retires from Lawton Police Department.
Senior-most officer at Lawton Police Department retires
Lawton Police Department delays tryouts due to weather and releases details about how to tryout.
Lawton Police Department delays tryouts due to weather