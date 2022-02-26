7News First Alert Weather: The great thaw is on the way

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, mostly cloudy and becoming frigid with overnight lows falling into the teens. Winds will be out of the northeast at 5-10 mph. There will a slight chance for freezing drizzle for southern counties of Northwest Texas. Any slush or melting that occurred today will once again refreeze as black ice creating hazardous travel conditions through early tomorrow morning.

Weekend Forecast

On Saturday, a nearby upper-level trough will meet up with an increase in moisture from the south bringing a slight chance for a wintry mix, sleet and light rain to portions of Texoma. Little-to-no accumulation is expected. Skies will be mostly cloudy and highs will top out in the upper 30s. Winds will be out of the northeast at 5-10 mph.

On Sunday, dry air returns allowing for lots of sunshine. An expanding ridge of high pressure from the west starts a warming trend with highs topping out in the upper 50s. Winds will be out of the northwest at 5-10 mph.

Looking Ahead

The ridge of high pressure will strengthen across the Southern Plains and temperatures will eventually rebound back into the 70s by Tuesday and continue through the rest of the upcoming workweek.

An active weather pattern with a few shots of rain will be possible late next week.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.