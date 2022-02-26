7News First Alert Weather: Weekend Makes Way for Spring-like Temperatures

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

After our latest round of winter precipitation, our temperatures struggled to climb above freezing yesterday. In Lawton, we reached the 32° mark, but never broke it before our overnight temperatures made way for more re-freezing on the roadways, sidewalks, and parking lots. Today will be a different story as our temperatures will climb into the upper 30s across Texoma, assisting that thawing process and helping to improve our conditions significantly. Sunday, temperatures will continue to climb, as we will jump all the way into the upper 50s, accompanied by lots of sunshine. This should finish off any remaining ice that is packed down, though do note that sleet takes much longer to melt than snow.

As we look toward the work-week, temperatures only continue to get better, as we will see several days in a row of above average temps, with Monday seeing highs in the 60s and the remainder of the work-week seeing highs all the way in the 70s! Lots of sunshine returns this week, making way for a beautiful beginning to March.

Looking into the later part of this week, winds will pick up later in the week, bringing the potential for an Elevated fire risk Thursday and Friday, before our next rain chance arrives. Looking deep into the forecast, a storm system looks to arrive late into the week, combining with surging Gulf moisture that could bring the chance for some measurable rainfall. This is still several days away, so that is something to keep an eye on as you go throughout the week. For now, enjoy the spring-like start to March!

