Duncan woman warns people about lottery scam

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - A Duncan woman saved a couple out of Kansas from falling victim to a scam which would have cost them several thousand dollars.

Angela Jackson said a man came in to her job to cash a check, but when she called the bank to verify funds, there was a Stop Pay on the check.

She called the couple who wrote the check and found out the man told them they’d won the lottery, but first they had to send him thousands of dollars to claim the prize.

“He’s like ‘Well, we kind of thought it was too good to be true, but we wanted it to be true so bad that we went ahead and did it and he’s like and we’re supposed to meet somebody at 10 o’clock tomorrow morning and I’m like ‘What?!’,” Jackson said.

Jackson called the police and based on his ID cards said he appeared to be from Lawton.

She couldn’t stand by and watch an elderly couple lose savings and retirement money.

“All the people I know that have been scammed are some of the nicest people,” Jackson said. “They’re our parents, they’re our next door neighbors. They’re our elders. We’re supposed to protect them, but some of them can get scammed so easily with the promise of becoming rich.”

Duncan Police Officer Christian Archer said the lottery scam is one they see often.

There are steps you can take to avoid scams.

“I think the biggest thing that you can do is scrub social media as much as you can and prevent people from accessing that type of information because that’s how they can access names of loved ones,” Archer said.

According to Archer, hearing an automated voice on the other end of the line should be a red flag, too.

“Anybody contacting you about personal information that are with a government agency like the IRS or social security office, they will not ask you for your social security number or personal information over the phone,” Archer said.

If you think you may be the victim of a scam, you should contact your local police department.

