Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Lawton Legends: Jesse Davenport

Jesse Davenport is featured as a Lawton Legend.
Jesse Davenport is featured as a Lawton Legend.(COURTESY)
By Natascha Mercadante
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 10:27 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Jesse Davenport is Friday’s, Feb. 25, Lawton Legend.

Davenport was senior pastor at St. John’s Missionary Baptist Church for 28 years and was a civil rights and religious leader as well a humanitarian.

He has helped with several ministries that aim to feed the hungry and help those experiencing substance abuse or domestic violence and homelessness.

He served on numerous local and national boards of directors.

Davenport was born in 1935 and died in 1994.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The victim in a shooting in Lawton has since passed away.
Victim in Lawton drive-by shooting dies from injuries
Murder suspect killed in I-44 crash minutes after victim found in OKC
Lyndsay Brock was last seen at the Lawton Salvation Army.
Lawton Police looking for missing woman
Lopaka Richardson
Man wanted for chase in Duncan
Duncan resident warns Kansas couple of a scam.
Duncan woman warns people about lottery scam

Latest News

7News First Alert Weather: Weekend Makes Way for Spring-like Temperatures
7News First Alert Weather: Weekend Makes Way for Spring-like Temperatures
First Alert Weather 6pm
7News First Alert Weather: The great thaw is on the way
Sgt. Daniel Breaden retires from Lawton Police Department.
Senior-most officer at Lawton Police Department retires
Lawton Police Department delays tryouts due to weather and releases details about how to tryout.
Lawton Police Department delays tryouts due to weather