Lawton Legends: Jesse Davenport

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Jesse Davenport is Friday’s, Feb. 25, Lawton Legend.

Davenport was senior pastor at St. John’s Missionary Baptist Church for 28 years and was a civil rights and religious leader as well a humanitarian.

He has helped with several ministries that aim to feed the hungry and help those experiencing substance abuse or domestic violence and homelessness.

He served on numerous local and national boards of directors.

Davenport was born in 1935 and died in 1994.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.