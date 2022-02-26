Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Lawton Police Department delays tryouts due to weather

Lawton Police Department delays tryouts due to weather and releases details about how to tryout.
Lawton Police Department delays tryouts due to weather and releases details about how to tryout.
By Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 6:23 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. - While practice try-outs for the Lawton Police Department (LPD) were slated for Feb. 25, sleet and snow has delayed tryouts.

LPD announced new dates for the tryouts which will be held on March 4, 19 and 25. They’re open to anyone with a high school diploma or GED and between the ages of 21 and 45.

And while they’re open to a majority of Lawtonians, the Public Information officer with LPD Andrew Grubbs said people shouldn’t show up just because it’s something to do, because they may very well be taking a spot from someone who aims to be an officer.

“The practice tryouts are for anybody that wants to come and see what the agility test is going to be like,” he said “It can be very intimidating for anyone who’s never done anything like this before, to go out for the first time, see the agility test, know there has to be a written exam afterwards. These practice tryouts are to allow people who may be a little apprehensive to get experience of how it’s going to be like.. and if they have to work on a certain area, that way they have time to do so before the actual agility test.”

The official tryout begins on April 2, and participants don’t have to attend a practice tryout to attend the official one.

On top of tryouts, Grubbs also said they’ve begun to accept applications online, nixing an in-person requirement held for years.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The victim in a shooting in Lawton has since passed away.
Victim in Lawton drive-by shooting dies from injuries
Murder suspect killed in I-44 crash minutes after victim found in OKC
Lyndsay Brock was last seen at the Lawton Salvation Army.
Lawton Police looking for missing woman
Lopaka Richardson
Man wanted for chase in Duncan
Duncan resident warns Kansas couple of a scam.
Duncan woman warns people about lottery scam

Latest News

7News First Alert Weather: Weekend Makes Way for Spring-like Temperatures
7News First Alert Weather: Weekend Makes Way for Spring-like Temperatures
Jesse Davenport is featured as a Lawton Legend.
Lawton Legends: Jesse Davenport
First Alert Weather 6pm
7News First Alert Weather: The great thaw is on the way
Sgt. Daniel Breaden retires from Lawton Police Department.
Senior-most officer at Lawton Police Department retires