Lawton Police Department delays tryouts due to weather

LAWTON, Okla. - While practice try-outs for the Lawton Police Department (LPD) were slated for Feb. 25, sleet and snow has delayed tryouts.

LPD announced new dates for the tryouts which will be held on March 4, 19 and 25. They’re open to anyone with a high school diploma or GED and between the ages of 21 and 45.

And while they’re open to a majority of Lawtonians, the Public Information officer with LPD Andrew Grubbs said people shouldn’t show up just because it’s something to do, because they may very well be taking a spot from someone who aims to be an officer.

“The practice tryouts are for anybody that wants to come and see what the agility test is going to be like,” he said “It can be very intimidating for anyone who’s never done anything like this before, to go out for the first time, see the agility test, know there has to be a written exam afterwards. These practice tryouts are to allow people who may be a little apprehensive to get experience of how it’s going to be like.. and if they have to work on a certain area, that way they have time to do so before the actual agility test.”

The official tryout begins on April 2, and participants don’t have to attend a practice tryout to attend the official one.

On top of tryouts, Grubbs also said they’ve begun to accept applications online, nixing an in-person requirement held for years.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.