Senior-most officer at Lawton Police Department retires

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - After 36 years, 6 months, and 26 days, the Lawton Police Department’s senior-most officer is retiring.

Sgt. Daniel Breaden is leaving the department on Feb. 28 and on Friday, Feb. 25, he upheld the long-standing tradition of ringing the bell in front of the LPD headquarters.

Breaden said he has 101 things to catch up on once he’s retired, such as fishing, hunting and restoring an old mustang he’s had since high school.

He’ll also be spending time with his kids and grandkids who live on the west coast, but he’ll still be on standby to play the bagpipes for LPD anytime they need him.

Although Friday may have been bitter sweet for him and those who call him friend, he’s still finding the humor in all of it.

“It could have been a nicer day. But we’re lucky, it could’ve been sleeting on us and snowing on us like it has been for the last couple of days. So we came out pretty good with the deal today,” Breaden said. “I told them I said, if it is that bad outside, you guys just hide behind the glass and I’ll run out and ring it and run back inside.”

He said the job taught him to keep a sense humor no matter how good or bad the situation.

“That’s one thing that this job has done,” Breaden said. “It’s taught us, that as much good and bad as we see, at least try to keep a good sense of humor. And I’ll take that with me, along with my friendship with these guys, the men and women they’re just great.”

He said despite the bad things he’s seen while on the force, he will always remember the good times he had.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.