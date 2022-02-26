Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Senior-most officer at Lawton Police Department retires

By Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 6:29 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - After 36 years, 6 months, and 26 days, the Lawton Police Department’s senior-most officer is retiring.

Sgt. Daniel Breaden is leaving the department on Feb. 28 and on Friday, Feb. 25, he upheld the long-standing tradition of ringing the bell in front of the LPD headquarters.

Breaden said he has 101 things to catch up on once he’s retired, such as fishing, hunting and restoring an old mustang he’s had since high school.

He’ll also be spending time with his kids and grandkids who live on the west coast, but he’ll still be on standby to play the bagpipes for LPD anytime they need him.

Although Friday may have been bitter sweet for him and those who call him friend, he’s still finding the humor in all of it.

“It could have been a nicer day. But we’re lucky, it could’ve been sleeting on us and snowing on us like it has been for the last couple of days. So we came out pretty good with the deal today,” Breaden said. “I told them I said, if it is that bad outside, you guys just hide behind the glass and I’ll run out and ring it and run back inside.”

He said the job taught him to keep a sense humor no matter how good or bad the situation.

“That’s one thing that this job has done,” Breaden said. “It’s taught us, that as much good and bad as we see, at least try to keep a good sense of humor. And I’ll take that with me, along with my friendship with these guys, the men and women they’re just great.”

He said despite the bad things he’s seen while on the force, he will always remember the good times he had.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The victim in a shooting in Lawton has since passed away.
Victim in Lawton drive-by shooting dies from injuries
Murder suspect killed in I-44 crash minutes after victim found in OKC
Lyndsay Brock was last seen at the Lawton Salvation Army.
Lawton Police looking for missing woman
Lopaka Richardson
Man wanted for chase in Duncan
Duncan resident warns Kansas couple of a scam.
Duncan woman warns people about lottery scam

Latest News

7News First Alert Weather: Weekend Makes Way for Spring-like Temperatures
7News First Alert Weather: Weekend Makes Way for Spring-like Temperatures
Jesse Davenport is featured as a Lawton Legend.
Lawton Legends: Jesse Davenport
First Alert Weather 6pm
7News First Alert Weather: The great thaw is on the way
Lawton Police Department delays tryouts due to weather and releases details about how to tryout.
Lawton Police Department delays tryouts due to weather