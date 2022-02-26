U.S. Rep. Markwayne Mullin announces Senate run

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A United States Representative says he plans to run for Senate following Jim Inhofe’s retirement announcement.

Republican Markwayne Mullin has served as the representative for Oklahoma’s second congressional district since 2013.

He posted a video on his Twitter Saturday afternoon with a message about being a conservative.

Mullin is the second person to announce his candidacy for the soon to be open Senate seat.

Inhofe endorsed his chief of staff, Luke Holland, for the seat Friday.

