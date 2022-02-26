Expert Connections
U.S. Rep. Markwayne Mullin announces Senate run

The announcement comes following Senator Jim Inhofe's announcement that he plans to retire.
By Cheyenne Cole
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 4:14 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A United States Representative says he plans to run for Senate following Jim Inhofe’s retirement announcement.

Republican Markwayne Mullin has served as the representative for Oklahoma’s second congressional district since 2013.

He posted a video on his Twitter Saturday afternoon with a message about being a conservative.

Mullin is the second person to announce his candidacy for the soon to be open Senate seat.

Inhofe endorsed his chief of staff, Luke Holland, for the seat Friday.

