Weather conditions cause trash pickup delays

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Icy road conditions in neighborhoods have caused significant delays in trash pickup.

Stranded cars blocking roadways and slick spots are pushing pickup for every collection area in Lawton.

Communications Manager with the City of Lawton Kaley Patterson talked about these delays.

To see when trash will be picked up, residents can visit the City of Lawton website.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.