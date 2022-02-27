7News First Alert Weather: Last days of February make way for spring-like beginning to March

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

After a cooler start to the weekend, Sunday is looking to make up for it as temperatures will start chilly, but quickly warmup to the upper 50s. One thing to note, temperatures did re-freeze overnight so ODOT is still recommending caution when driving in the early morning hours this morning, due to the potential for frozen moisture, particularly on bridges and overpasses. This won’t be a concern for long, as our temperatures will climb above freezing between the 9 and 10 AM hours this morning. Skies will be clear all day today, barring a few high clouds as high pressure continues to build in for this week. As it does, winds will shift today from a light northerly to a southerly breeze.

Looking ahead to the workweek, high pressure continues to build from the intermountain west, bringing southerly winds and lots of warm air. Temperatures till climb to the mid-60s tomorrow, before shooting into the low-70s for Monday. This trend continues, as Wednesday and Thursday highs in the upper-70s are expected. Thursday winds will try to increase out of the south at 5-15, with gusts pushing 20-25, so this could result in an Elevated fire risk.

Friday, high pressure will start to exit Oklahoma ahead of a large storm system, bringing our next chance for showers and thunderstorms. Right now, there is uncertainty as to exact timing and severity, but early indications are that this could bring some substantial rainfall to Texoma, which is certainly needed given our Extreme drought status for much of the region. This is a system that will have to be watched this week, as we are still several days away from it making an impact here.

