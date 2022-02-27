7News First Alert Weather: Warm-up tomorrow sees us leave behind Winter and enter Spring

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

While today was still on the cool side, we did reach above-freezing temperatures which allowed for some melting of the remaining ice on the ground. Tonight however we will get back below freezing into the upper teens and low 20s, which will cause ice and standing water to refreeze on roads, so still remain cautious when driving tomorrow morning. Clouds will clear overnight as winds will be light out of the north/south at 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow will start off cool, but we will warm up thanks in part to a combination of sunny skies and an approaching high-pressure ridge from the west. High temps will top out in the upper 50s, with some getting into the low 60s. This should melt most if not all of the leftover ice, effectively ending any risk of ice or slick spots on roadways by the end of the day tomorrow. Winds will be out of the north, eventually shifting out of the south by the afternoon at 5-10 mph.

An overbearing upper-level ridge will place itself over most of the western and central United States through the early and middle parts of next week. This will keep us mostly sunny, warming temperatures up above-average into the 70s by Tuesday, with some even getting into the 80s on a couple of days. It will be a warm and spring-like start to the month of March.

A fire weather risk is possible to return near the end of the workweek ahead of our chance for rain. A isolated-to-scattered storm system looks to move in Friday night into the day on Saturday, but exact timing, rain coverage, and rainfall amounts are still yet to be determined. We will keep you updated on this system as we head into next week.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.