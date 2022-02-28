Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

2,106 new Coronavirus cases reported in Oklahoma since Friday

(Associated Press (custom credit) | AP)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 11:20 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 2,106 new Coronavirus cases since Friday.

224 new infections were reported Monday, 1,004 on Sunday and 878 on Saturday.

The number of active cases in the state dropped from 6,385 at the end of last week to 4,806 on Monday.

The Centers for Disease Control reported 71 new deaths from the virus in Oklahoma since Friday.

So far, 14,612 deaths from the Coronavirus have been reported statewide.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people died after a crash in Owatonna, Minn., late Thursday morning.
Woman arrested, accused of running over man in Lawton parking lot
Lawton Police are investigating after a domestic incident turned into a shooting on Sunday...
Victim in Lawton shooting confirmed dead
A grassfire in a field threatens homes on Northeast Lake Avenue.
Outside fire threatens homes in Lawton
SWMC model Patient Award given out.
Southwestern Medical patient receives Hero award
Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt sent a letter to President Joe Biden Tuesday ahead of the State...
Gov. Stitt addresses President Biden ahead of State of the Union

Latest News

Cache citizens and Mayor Scott Brown meet to discuss concerns over Cache Animal Shelter.
Cache citizens raise concerns over animal shelter
Altus City Council votes on Ward 2 seat
FISTA is moving forward after an self-imposed independent audit.
FISTA moves forward with independent audit
A Lawton High sophomore earns grand prize for her creative contributions in Black History Month
LHS student wins grand prize for artwork inspired by Black History Month
A Lawton High sophomore earns grand prize for her creative contributions in Black History Month
A Lawton High sophomore earns grand prize for her creative contributions in Black History Month