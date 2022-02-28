2,106 new Coronavirus cases reported in Oklahoma since Friday

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 2,106 new Coronavirus cases since Friday.

224 new infections were reported Monday, 1,004 on Sunday and 878 on Saturday.

The number of active cases in the state dropped from 6,385 at the end of last week to 4,806 on Monday.

The Centers for Disease Control reported 71 new deaths from the virus in Oklahoma since Friday.

So far, 14,612 deaths from the Coronavirus have been reported statewide.

