7News First Alert Weather: Quiet week ahead for Texoma with Spring just within our sights

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

With most of the ground ice melted after today’s rise in temperatures, we enter this week with a warming trend that will see above average temperatures and tons of sunshine to kick off the month of March, a very different 7-day stretch compared to this past week. Tonight will be cool once again with below-freezing temps in the low/mid 20s, clear skies, and calm winds.

Tomorrow will start off mostly sunny, with clouds increasing in coverage throughout the day. This won’t deter our warming trend, as we look to reach above average temps in the mid 60s with winds out of the southwest at 5-10 mph.

A building upper-level ridge and high pressure system will move in from the west through the early to middle parts of this week, raising daytime temperatures into the mid/upper 70s and even possibly low 80s by Wednesday and Thursday. Winds will stay relatively light through the first half of this week, with wind gusts only picking up nearing the weekend. Even with the light winds, this week will be much drier as an elevated fire risk is possible to arise in a few days once winds pick back up.

Our next cooldown and chance of rain is expected next weekend once the high-pressure moves off to the east, allowing for a trough and cold front to sweep through. This cooldown isn’t expected to be on the scale of this past week, meaning the precipitation we could see will just be rain. Exact timing, coverage, and severity of the showers and storms are still relatively unknown as some models are now hinting that we won’t see rain until as late as next Sunday.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.