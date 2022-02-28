Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

7News First Alert Weather: Warming trend brings a good taste of spring this week

Fire weather conditions return Saturday
First Alert Weather 5pm
By Noel Rehm
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 5:39 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, mostly cloudy and not as cold with overnight lows falling into the low 30s. Winds will be light out of the southwest at 5 mph.

On Tuesday, mostly sunny and spring-like with highs rebounding into the low 70s. Winds will be out of the southwest at 5-10 mph. A ridge of high pressure will continue to expand across the Southern Plains and the Deep South allowing for the warming trend to continue with highs topping out in the mid-to-upper 70s for the remainder of the workweek.

Near-critical to critical fire weather conditions will be present on Saturday as a dry line moves east of Texoma, which will allow relative humidity to range anywhere from 8-20%. Highs will approach 80° with winds increasing out of the southwest at 15-25 mph with higher wind gusts. Any fires that breakout will spread rapidly and be extremely hard to contain. Please exercise local burn bans, avoid any activities that could create sparks and do not throw cigarette butts out of the window.

A cold front will move through late Saturday night and early Sunday morning bringing the chance for scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. Cold air will continue to settle in early next week where temperatures will only top out in the mid 50s on Monday.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawton Police are investigating after a domestic incident turned into a shooting on Sunday...
Lawton Police investigating domestic turned shooting
Lawton Police are investigating after a domestic incident turned into a shooting on Sunday...
Victim in Lawton shooting confirmed dead
Lyndsay Brock was last seen at the Lawton Salvation Army.
Lawton Police looking for missing woman
A fire that started near Bishop Road and SE 210th in Comanche County has quickly spread.
UPDATE: Fire extinguished in western Comanche County
The victim in a shooting in Lawton has since passed away.
Victim in Lawton drive-by shooting dies from injuries

Latest News

Cobb’s Floor Covering is featured for a Black History Month Business Spotlight.
Black History Month Business Spotlight: Cobb’s Floor Covering
Duncan High School gears up for HALO week
Duncan High School gears up for HALO week
Juniors League of Lawton hosts annual Food Fight
Juniors League of Lawton hosts annual Food Fight
Herbert King is presented as a Lawton Legend.
Lawton Legends: Herbert King
Micah and Carlotta Frazier of Anabela Scents talk about their business.
Black History Month Business Spotlight: Anabela Scents