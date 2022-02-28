7News First Alert Weather: Warming trend brings a good taste of spring this week

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, mostly cloudy and not as cold with overnight lows falling into the low 30s. Winds will be light out of the southwest at 5 mph.

On Tuesday, mostly sunny and spring-like with highs rebounding into the low 70s. Winds will be out of the southwest at 5-10 mph. A ridge of high pressure will continue to expand across the Southern Plains and the Deep South allowing for the warming trend to continue with highs topping out in the mid-to-upper 70s for the remainder of the workweek.

Near-critical to critical fire weather conditions will be present on Saturday as a dry line moves east of Texoma, which will allow relative humidity to range anywhere from 8-20%. Highs will approach 80° with winds increasing out of the southwest at 15-25 mph with higher wind gusts. Any fires that breakout will spread rapidly and be extremely hard to contain. Please exercise local burn bans, avoid any activities that could create sparks and do not throw cigarette butts out of the window.

A cold front will move through late Saturday night and early Sunday morning bringing the chance for scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. Cold air will continue to settle in early next week where temperatures will only top out in the mid 50s on Monday.

