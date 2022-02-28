Expert Connections
Fort Sill helps soldiers, families with emergency campaign

By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 5:39 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - Fort Sill is offering financial aid for area service members and their families.

On Monday, officials held a kickoff event for their Army Emergency Relief Campaign.

AER offers soldiers zero-interest loans for dozens of emergency situations that may put them at financial risk.

Officials said not many know about the loans, but Staff Sergeant Kurtis Brown said it’s a valuable resource for service members.

”When I first did it in 2013, it was kind of an embarrassment, because I was going to get help and as a man it’s a sense of pride,” he said. “You feel like you should have this stuff already taken care of. The second time I went, I’m a little older now, and I am glad that that help was there.”

AER assistance is funded through donations, with 90 cents out of every dollar going to soldiers.

