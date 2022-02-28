Great Plains Technology Center to host “Improve and Empower” lecture series

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Great Plains Technology Center is set to host the Improve and Empower lecture series for the community.

The event is set for 6 to 8 p.m. March 3, with insights about PTSD risk factors, signs and symptoms from Police Chief James Smith.

Officials with Marie Detty New Directions will speak about seeing domestic violence red flags, which will be on May 5th from 6 in the evening until 8.

Then on April 12th, they will feature the Bring Your Own Device Clinic, where experts can help residents learn more about their personal devices, such as phones or tablets.

Then on May 5th, they will host Find, Land, and Keep a Job, which will feature employment experts from all over the area.

The lectures are free and open to the public, but you must register ahead of time.

If you are interested in attending or you need more information, just call the number on your screen.

Residents who are interested can register by calling (580) 250-5500.”

