Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

High pressure settles in | 2/28AM

AM sun | PM clouds
By Lexie Walker
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 6:21 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A surface high pressure will continue to move east throughout the day. While we’re waking up with clear skies, cloud cover will build by the afternoon, so look for partly to mostly cloudy skies. Despite the clouds, high temperatures today will rise into the mid 60s for counties along and east of I-44. Western counties will warm into the low 70s. Winds will stay light all day long out of the southwest at 5 to 15mph. The lingering clouds will keep overnight temperatures into the low to mid 30s.

A strong ridge of high pressure is going to develop over the four corners resulting in temperatures for much of this week to range from 10 to 25 degrees above average. Average high is 61° for Lawton-- 62° for Wichita Falls. By tomorrow, highs will top out in the low to mid 70s with light southwest winds and mostly sunny skies.

Wednesday: AM: low 30s | PM: upper 70s to low 80s | Sunny | South to southwest winds 5 to 15mph

Thursday: AM: upper 30s | PM: upper 70s to low 80s | Mostly Sunny | South winds 10 to 15mph

Friday: AM: mid 40s | PM: mid to upper 70s | Mostly cloudy | South winds 10 to 20mph

By Friday, the ridge of high pressure will weaken and shift east. As this happens, there will be a sufficient transport of moisture allowing for showers and thunderstorms Saturday night and Sunday. Saturday will remain in the upper 70s to low 80s with mostly sunny to mostly cloudy skies. Southwest winds at 10 to 20mph. Sunday will be a bit cooler with highs in the mid 60s and partly cloudy skies.

Have a good Monday! -LW

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people died after a crash in Owatonna, Minn., late Thursday morning.
Woman arrested, accused of running over man in Lawton parking lot
Lawton Police are investigating after a domestic incident turned into a shooting on Sunday...
Victim in Lawton shooting confirmed dead
A grassfire in a field threatens homes on Northeast Lake Avenue.
Outside fire threatens homes in Lawton
SWMC model Patient Award given out.
Southwestern Medical patient receives Hero award
Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt sent a letter to President Joe Biden Tuesday ahead of the State...
Gov. Stitt addresses President Biden ahead of State of the Union

Latest News

First Alert Forecast 10pm
7News First Alert Weather: Starting off meteorological Spring with warm and sunny weather, while chance of rain arrives at start of next week
First Alert Forecast 10pm
First Alert Forecast 10pm
First Alert Forecast 6pm
First Alert Forecast 6pm
Meteorological Spring starts today and it'll definitely feel like spring out there!
Above Average Temperatures through Much of this Week | 3/1AM
Meteorological Spring starts today and it'll definitely feel like spring out there!
First Alert 7 Forecast