High pressure settles in | 2/28AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A surface high pressure will continue to move east throughout the day. While we’re waking up with clear skies, cloud cover will build by the afternoon, so look for partly to mostly cloudy skies. Despite the clouds, high temperatures today will rise into the mid 60s for counties along and east of I-44. Western counties will warm into the low 70s. Winds will stay light all day long out of the southwest at 5 to 15mph. The lingering clouds will keep overnight temperatures into the low to mid 30s.

A strong ridge of high pressure is going to develop over the four corners resulting in temperatures for much of this week to range from 10 to 25 degrees above average. Average high is 61° for Lawton-- 62° for Wichita Falls. By tomorrow, highs will top out in the low to mid 70s with light southwest winds and mostly sunny skies.

Wednesday: AM: low 30s | PM: upper 70s to low 80s | Sunny | South to southwest winds 5 to 15mph

Thursday: AM: upper 30s | PM: upper 70s to low 80s | Mostly Sunny | South winds 10 to 15mph

Friday: AM: mid 40s | PM: mid to upper 70s | Mostly cloudy | South winds 10 to 20mph

By Friday, the ridge of high pressure will weaken and shift east. As this happens, there will be a sufficient transport of moisture allowing for showers and thunderstorms Saturday night and Sunday. Saturday will remain in the upper 70s to low 80s with mostly sunny to mostly cloudy skies. Southwest winds at 10 to 20mph. Sunday will be a bit cooler with highs in the mid 60s and partly cloudy skies.

Have a good Monday! -LW

