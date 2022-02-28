Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Largest airplane in the world destroyed by Russian attack

Satellite images from Maxar Technologies show significant damage to part of the hangar in which...
Satellite images from Maxar Technologies show significant damage to part of the hangar in which the AN-225 is stored.
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 7:50 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The world’s largest aircraft, the Antonov AN-225 Mriya, was destroyed by a Russian attack on an airport near Kyiv, according to the Ukraine government official Twitter account.

Mriya, which translates to “dream,” had been sitting in its hangar at a Ukrainian air base in Hostomel, Ukraine. The air base at Hostomel had been the site of intense clashes on Thursday, when the Russian military took control of the air base.

Satellite images from Maxar Technologies show significant damage to part of the hangar in which the AN-225 is stored.

NASA’s Fire Information for Resource Management System detected multiple fires at the airport, including at the hangar where the plane is kept. The fire at the hangar was detected at 11:13 a.m. on Sunday, according to the NASA data.

It is not clear if these fires at the airport are the result of actual fires or explosions from military strikes.

NASA obtained the fire data from a number of NOAA and NASA satellites.

Ukraine’s minister of foreign affairs Dmytro Kuleba noted that Mryia in Ukrainian means “dream.”

“Russia may have destroyed our ‘Mriya,’” he said. “But they will never be able to destroy our dream of a strong, free, and democratic European state.”

Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, is bracing for the worst as the Russian invasion continues. (Source: CNN)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people died after a crash in Owatonna, Minn., late Thursday morning.
Woman arrested, accused of running over man in Lawton parking lot
Lawton Police are investigating after a domestic incident turned into a shooting on Sunday...
Victim in Lawton shooting confirmed dead
A grassfire in a field threatens homes on Northeast Lake Avenue.
Outside fire threatens homes in Lawton
SWMC model Patient Award given out.
Southwestern Medical patient receives Hero award
Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt sent a letter to President Joe Biden Tuesday ahead of the State...
Gov. Stitt addresses President Biden ahead of State of the Union

Latest News

Dramatic video captures floor collapsing during teen's party
About 150 teens were at a party in Colorado when the floor collapsed, first responders say.
Caught on video: Floor collapses under teenagers during over-capacity party
People look at the gutted remains of Russian military vehicles on a road in the town of Bucha,...
Russia takes aim at urban areas; Biden vows Putin will ‘pay’
Ketanji Brown Jackson is set to meet with four top senators Wednesday.
Supreme Court nominee Jackson heading to Capitol Hill
Historic SCOTUS nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson meets with four top senators Wednesday
Historic SCOTUS pick to meet with top senators