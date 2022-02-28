Lawton Police investigating domestic turned shooting

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Police are investigating after a domestic incident turned into a shooting on Sunday afternoon.

It happened just after 3 p.m. on the corner of Smith Ave. and 14th St.

First responders, including ambulance and fire, were on scene.

There’s no word yet on the victim’s condition or the suspect.

We’re awaiting details from the Lawton Police Department and will have new information tonight in our 10 o’clock newscast.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.