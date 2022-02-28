Retirement celebration hosted for Lawton judge

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - On Monday, family, friends and City of Lawton officials gathered to celebrate the retirement of Judge Gerald Neuwirth.

It took place at the Prairie Building at the Comanche County Fairgrounds.

Neuwirth has been a judge in Lawton for over 15 years, and plans to sit back and enjoy his newly acquired free time.

He said officials at the City have been like family to him and it has been an honor to serve the community.

Nuewirth said it was the people who made the event special.

“Well it’s nice for them to come out, it’s a nice tribute,” he said. “I appreciate it. You get to see a lot of people you haven’t seen in a long time, and that’s great. That’s part of the job is the people, and that’s the part I’ll miss.”

Neuwirth said he is not sure what retirement has in store for him, but he hopes to continue a few hobbies and some traveling.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.