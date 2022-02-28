Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Trial over lethal injection underway in Oklahoma City

(KBTX)
By Haley Wilson and Tyler Boydston
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 11:46 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - A federal trial looking at Oklahoma’s lethal injection process got underway Monday in Oklahoma City.

The lawsuit was filed seven years ago by a group of death row inmates who said the lethal injection protocol causes unconstitutional pain and suffering.

A stay of execution was issued for death row inmate Richard Glossip by then-Governor Mary Fallin.

Since executions resumed in late 2021, four inmates have been put to death.

None of them were part of the lawsuit.

The trial will be held at the Federal Courthouse in Oklahoma City and is expected to last a week.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people died after a crash in Owatonna, Minn., late Thursday morning.
Woman arrested, accused of running over man in Lawton parking lot
Lawton Police are investigating after a domestic incident turned into a shooting on Sunday...
Victim in Lawton shooting confirmed dead
A grassfire in a field threatens homes on Northeast Lake Avenue.
Outside fire threatens homes in Lawton
SWMC model Patient Award given out.
Southwestern Medical patient receives Hero award
Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt sent a letter to President Joe Biden Tuesday ahead of the State...
Gov. Stitt addresses President Biden ahead of State of the Union

Latest News

Voter registration deadline for April election fast approaching in Oklahoma
Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt sent a letter to President Joe Biden Tuesday ahead of the State...
Gov. Stitt addresses President Biden ahead of State of the Union
Lawmakers respond to Sen. Inhofe’s planned retirement
Kenneth Corn has been chosen at the next USDA State Director for Rural Development in Oklahoma.
Anadarko City Manager appointed to USDA