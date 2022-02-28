Trial over lethal injection underway in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - A federal trial looking at Oklahoma’s lethal injection process got underway Monday in Oklahoma City.

The lawsuit was filed seven years ago by a group of death row inmates who said the lethal injection protocol causes unconstitutional pain and suffering.

A stay of execution was issued for death row inmate Richard Glossip by then-Governor Mary Fallin.

Since executions resumed in late 2021, four inmates have been put to death.

None of them were part of the lawsuit.

The trial will be held at the Federal Courthouse in Oklahoma City and is expected to last a week.

