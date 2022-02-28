U.S. 62, U.S. 281 to close north of Apache for railroad work

CADDO COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - U.S. 62 and U.S. 281 will close near Apache starting this Thursday.

The roads will be closed about one mile north of Apache in Caddo County from Thursday, March 3 through Saturday, March 5 in order for railroad work by Union Pacific.

According to the Oklahoma State Department of Transportation, traffic will be detoured around the closure on State Highway 19, State Highway 8 and U.S. 62/U.S. 281/State Highway 9 through Cyril and Anadarko.

