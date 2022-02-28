Expert Connections
Victim in Lawton shooting confirmed dead

Lawton Police are investigating after a domestic incident turned into a shooting on Sunday...
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 9:52 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The victim of a shooting reported in Lawton on Sunday has died.

Lawton Police confirmed that a person who was shot during a domestic situation Sunday afternoon near 14th and NW Smith in Lawton died after being taken to a local hospital for their injuries.

No arrests have been made at this time and the victim’s identity has not yet been released.

Police said everyone involved in the situation has been accounted for and there is currently no danger to the public.

You can count on 7News to keep you updated as we learn more.

