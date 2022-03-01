Expert Connections
224 new Coronavirus cases reported in Oklahoma

(Associated Press)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 11:27 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported only 254 new Coronavirus cases Tuesday.

The seven-day average of new cases now stands at 845.

The number of active cases dropped from 4,806 on Monday to 4,483 on Tuesday.

The Centers for Disease Control reported 62 new deaths from the Coronavirus on Tuesday in Oklahoma.

So far, 14,674 deaths statewide have been attributed to the Coronavirus.

