Above Average Temperatures through Much of this Week | 3/1AM

Meteorological Spring starts today and it'll definitely feel like spring out there!
By Lexie Walker
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 6:43 AM CST
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A strong ridge of high pressure will allow for temperatures this afternoon to range 10 to 20 degrees above. Skies today will be mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 70s. Light south to southwest winds at 5 to 15mph. You’ll need the jacket heading out the door this morning with temperatures mainly in the 30s.

This high pressure will remain in control of our forecast for much of this week with resulting in highs in the mid to upper 70s to low 80s through Saturday.

Winds are expected to increase later this week at 10 to 20mph creating elevated fire conditions for Thursday and Friday. A dryline (a push of dry air), will move into our area Saturday dropping moisture into the low teens for western counties of southwest Oklahoma and adjacent north Texas. With the low humidity, strong south to west winds at 10 to 20mph plus highs in the 80s, this will create critical fire danger conditions. Any fires that breakout will spread rapidly and be extremely hard to contain. Please exercise local burn bans and avoid any activities that could create sparks!

A cold front will dive south during the day on Sunday bringing a chance for scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms to our area. Weather guidance is a bit fuzzy on when the front will exactly move in but expected highs mainly in the 60s during the afternoon on Sunday. The front will cool things down for Monday, with highs only in the mid 50s.

Have a good day! -LW

