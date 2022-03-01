Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Man kills 3 children, 1 other, himself at California church

Police lights file graphic.
Police lights file graphic.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 8:36 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A man shot and killed his three children, one other person and himself at a church in Sacramento, California, on Monday, authorities said.

Deputies responding to reports of gunfire around 5 p.m. found five people dead, including the shooter, at the church in the Arden-Arcade neighborhood, said Sgt. Rod Grassmann with the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

The victims included three juveniles under 15 years of age, Grassman said. The identity of the other victim wasn’t immediately known.

Grassman said he didn’t know if the family members belonged to the the church.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawton Police are investigating after a domestic incident turned into a shooting on Sunday...
Lawton Police investigating domestic turned shooting
Lawton Police are investigating after a domestic incident turned into a shooting on Sunday...
Victim in Lawton shooting confirmed dead
Lyndsay Brock was last seen at the Lawton Salvation Army.
Lawton Police looking for missing woman
A fire that started near Bishop Road and SE 210th in Comanche County has quickly spread.
UPDATE: Fire extinguished in western Comanche County
The victim in a shooting in Lawton has since passed away.
Victim in Lawton drive-by shooting dies from injuries

Latest News

In a recorded communication verified by the Ukraine government, the Snake Island border guards...
Reports: Ukrainian navy says Snake Island soldiers ‘alive and well’
President Joe Biden prepares to address the nation amid serious challenges and low approval ratings
State of the Union 2022-Oregon
State of the Union 2022-Oregon
Monday was picked as a deadline because MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred says at least 28 days of...
MLB labor talks intensify as deadline nears to save openers